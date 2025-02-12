PM Modi's visit to France: A look at wide-ranging engagements

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sixth visit to France was high on optics as it included wide-ranging engagements during his jam-packed two-day trip.
Modi’s visit follows a series of unique reciprocal gestures. President Macron visited India as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day on January 26 last year, Prime Minister Modi visited France as the guest of honour during Bastille Day celebrations in July 2023.
Following the AI summit which Macron co-chaired with Modi, the bilateral part of the visit began with the two leaders jointly addressing the India-France CEOs Forum.
The forum brought together leading businesses from sectors such as aerospace, defence, innovation, energy, infrastructure, agro-processing, and consumer goods.
Modi at the meet encouraged French companies to explore new opportunities, particularly in defence, civil nuclear, insurance, and advanced manufacturing sectors.
After the meet, the two leaders travelled together to Marseille in the French presidential aircraft, a rare occurrence.
"It is emblematic not only of the deep personal trust between the two leaders but also of the remarkable confidence that they have in each other, and that characterizes the relationship as well,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
The Prime Minister and the President held discussions on board the aircraft. “You could say that India-France relations touched new heights, literally,” Misri said.
The discussions on various issues continued aboard the aircraft and continued upon landing in Marseille, where the two leaders were joined by their larger delegations.
These talks extended into a dinner hosted by President Macron in honour of Prime Minister Modi.
Prime Minister Modi began his programme with a visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery on Wednesday where he was joined by President Macron to honour the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the First and Second World Wars.
In a post on X, Modi wrote, “Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!”
In another significant gesture, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the new Indian Consulate General in Marseille, a move that had been announced by the Prime Minister during his visit to Paris in July 2023.
“I can't recall too many consulates that have been jointly inaugurated by a President and the Prime Minister, so this was a really, really special occasion, and it speaks to, once again, the kind of friendship, the sense of comfort, and the sentiments that are shared by the two leaders and our two peoples,” Misri said.
Then the two leaders visited the the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Facility, ITER, in Cadarache, together. The experimental campaign at ITER was vital for advancing fusion science and paving the way for the fusion power plants of the future.
Nuclear cooperation and Artificial intelligence collaboration
India-France focused on nuclear cooperation through joint development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs), and advancing safe, open, and secure Artificial Intelligence collaboration.
The two leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, with a joint declaration of intent for triangular development, aimed at providing solutions to support economic growth and development of countries in the region.
“The area of SMRs and AMRs has come up in more recent times but has progressed quite quickly and the reason that you see a letter of intent is because both countries feel that there are real possibilities in taking this forward in near future,” said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Misri said the demand for SMRs and AMRs has been identified as crucial, particularly as Artificial Intelligence, as underlined by International Energy Agency Director-General Fatih Birol will require vast amounts of electricity.
Regarding the trilateral cooperation, India and France will look at delivering projects in a whole host of areas in third countries.
"We will see how we can leverage our respective strengths and our capabilities, whether it is in terms of financial support or technical collaboration or capacity-building collaboration,” Misri said.
The bilateral roadmap on AI envisions that the norms reflect democratic values and promote human development.
A commitment to safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems, advancing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, fostering international cooperation on AI capacity-building, respecting international law and human rights are the at core of the India-France Declaration on Artificial Intelligence.
An extensive joint statement issued after the meet mentioned that the leaders commended the progress in collaboration in the construction of Scorpene submarines in India, including indigenisation.
They also commended the work carried out with a view to the integration of DRDO-developed Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) into P75-Scorpene submarines and the analyses conducted regarding the possible integration of the Integrated Combat System (ICS) into the future P75-AS submarines.
Both leaders also welcomed the commissioning of the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene-class project, INS Vaghsheer, on 15 January 2025.
Prime Minister Modi invited the French Army to explore the Pinaka rocket launcher, highlighting that its acquisition by France would mark another significant milestone in Indo-French defence relations.
Building on their 2023 MOU on digital technologies and the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026, both countries are committed to shaping AI's positive impact on their economies and societies.
Breaking away from protocol, President Marcon was the airport to see off Prime Minister Modi.