PM Modi's visit to France: A look at wide-ranging engagements

The forum brought together leading businesses from sectors such as aerospace, defence, innovation, energy, infrastructure, agro-processing, and consumer goods.

Modi at the meet encouraged French companies to explore new opportunities, particularly in defence, civil nuclear, insurance, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

After the meet, the two leaders travelled together to Marseille in the French presidential aircraft, a rare occurrence.

"It is emblematic not only of the deep personal trust between the two leaders but also of the remarkable confidence that they have in each other, and that characterizes the relationship as well,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

The Prime Minister and the President held discussions on board the aircraft. “You could say that India-France relations touched new heights, literally,” Misri said.

The discussions on various issues continued aboard the aircraft and continued upon landing in Marseille, where the two leaders were joined by their larger delegations.

These talks extended into a dinner hosted by President Macron in honour of Prime Minister Modi.