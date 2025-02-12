Modi, Macron hold talks, call for deeper ties

Marseille: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries and committed to further deepening their engagement in Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives.

After their wide-ranging talks, the two leaders also underlined their commitment to concrete actions to ensure that the global AI sector can drive beneficial social, economic, environmental outcomes in the public interest.

A joint statement issued after the meeting here said the talks covered a full spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as key global and regional issues.

The two leaders stressed an urgent need for reform in the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely on various global issues, including the UNSC matters.

French President Macron reiterated France's firm support for India's permanent membership of the UNSC.

The two leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to India-France Strategic Partnership, while noting that it has steadily evolved into a multifaceted relationship over the past 25 years.