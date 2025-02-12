Samay Raina removes all 'India's Got Latent' episodes, says will cooperate with agencies

NEW DELHI: Comedian Samay Raina on Wednesday said he has removed all episodes of "India's Got Latent" from his YouTube channel in the wake of the controversy over influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on the comedy show.

In his first response since the controversy erupted earlier this week, Raina said he will fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all 'India's Got Latent' videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina, 27, posted on X.

Allahbadia, 31, stirred up a major controversy with comments on parents and sex on Raina's show that went viral on social media on Monday, leading to widespread criticism and multiple police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati.