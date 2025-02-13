Aero India 2025: German defence firm Hensoldt signs MoUs for indigenous production of radars, sensors

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: German defence electronics leader Hensoldt has reinforced its strategic commitment to India, signing two major agreements with Indian firms at Aero India 2025 for localised production of sensor and radar technology. This is among Berlin's initiatives to deepen defence cooperation with New Delhi.
The MoUs were signed with Samtel Avionics and Raphe mPhibr amid a shift from direct sales to industrial partnerships, aligning with India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat goals. The German government holds a 25.1% stake in Hensoldt.
MoU with Samtel Avionics: Advancing indigenous avionics
Hensoldt's agreement with Samtel Avionics, a leading Indian defence manufacturer, will establish a co-production facility for airborne sensor solutions in India. The collaboration will focus on developing and manufacturing Cavi Sight, a visual landing aid and video-switching system for UAVs and helicopters that enables precise landings in complex environments.
Additionally, the agreement includes the production of Cavi Connect, a secure data exchange system linking airborne platforms with ground forces via LTE (4G), and LCR 100, a lightweight flight recorder integrating voice, data, and video acquisition.
MoU with Raphe mPhibr: Co-Developing MIMO radar
Hensoldt has also signed an MoU with Raphe mPhibr, producing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), to co-develop an advanced landing aid radar based on Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) technology. MIMO radar enhances situational awareness, improving navigation and precision landing for aerial platforms.
The system will be jointly developed in India, integrating Raphe's rapid R&D expertise with Hensoldt's advanced sensor capabilities. A second agreement with Raphe focuses on the localised production of Hensoldt's advanced sensor payloads, further strengthening India's defence electronics supply chain.
Germany's expanding role in India's defence industry
Hensoldt's expanded presence in India reflects a broader Indo-German defence shift, with Germany increasing its military-industrial cooperation in Asia. The 2024 India-Germany Defence Dialogue outlined joint projects in radar, electronic warfare and naval defence.
For the first time, as TNIE reported in August 2024, Germany participated in Exercise Tarang Shakti 2024, an aerial exercise on Indian soil and its Eurofighter Typhoon carried out air manoeuvres.
The two countries have been seeking to strengthen bilateral defence ties. In an important step towards the construction of six conventional submarines, a joint bid of the Indian Mazagon Dockyard Limited (MDL) and Germany's TKMS (Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems) was accepted by the Indian Ministry of Defence in January.
In addition to the private sector, Hensoldt is also involved in manufacturing in India with defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
Hensoldt describes itself as a leading company in the European defence industry with a global reach. "Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company develops sensor solutions for defence and security applications. As a system integrator, Hensoldt offers platform-independent, networked sensors. At the same time, the company is driving forward the development of defence electronics and optronics as a technology leader and investing in new solutions based on software-defined defence," says Hensoldt.