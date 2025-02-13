Delhi, Centre may not fight, doesn't mean they will be proactive: SC on air pollution

NEW DELHI: Senior lawyer and Amicus Curiae in the Delhi pollution case, Aparajita Singh, on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that there has been some relief in the matter, as the Delhi government and the Centre are no longer in conflict.

The apex court bench, led by Justice Abhay S. Oka, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the submissions made by the Amicus Curiae.

The Court remarked that while the two parties may no longer be at odds, it does not necessarily mean they will take proactive measures. "We aren't agreeing with the submissions," the bench stated.

The Court directed that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) must work in unison, and that the CAQM's measures must be implemented in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to effectively reduce pollution.