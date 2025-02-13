Does Centre owe Rs 1.7 lakh crore to Bengal, yes or no? Derek O'Brien asks Nirmala Sitaraman

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MPs on Thursday slammed the central government over West Bengal's "pending" dues and asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to clarify if the Centre owed around Rs 1.7 lakh crore to the state or not.

TMC Parliamentary party leader Derek O'Brien raised the issue during the finance minister's reply on the Budget in the Rajya Sabha.

Sitharaman said the 'PM Awas Yojana-Gramin' was implemented in West Bengal in 2016-17.

"The government has released Rs 25,798 crores as central share to the state since 2016-17. However, complaints of irregularities in the PM Awas Yojana, including the selection of ineligible households for the Awas Plus 2018 list, removal of eligible households, and branding violations, were received.

Similar things happened about MNREGA also," she said. "We want Bengal also to know there is no discrimination."she added.