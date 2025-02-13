Nation

New Income Tax bill introduced in LS; Centre asks speaker to refer it to select committee of House

The new I-T bill simplifies language, such as replacing 'assessment year' with 'tax year.' It will also remove complex provisions and aim to improve clarity while reducing legal disputes.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces the new income tax bill in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced the Income Tax Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha and urged Speaker Om Birla to refer it to a select committee of the House.

Opposition members opposed the Bill at the introduction stage but the House passed a motion by voice vote for its introduction.

While moving the Bill for introduction, Sitharaman urged Birla to refer the draft law to a select committee of the House, which will submit its report by the first day of the next session. She urged the speaker to take a call on the proposed panel's composition and rules.

The much-anticipated Bill will replace terminologies such as "assessment year" and "previous year" with the easier-to-understand "tax year" as part of a move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanations.

