New Income Tax bill focuses simpler rules; makes no structural changes

NEW DELHI: The new Income Tax Bill is more about consolidation of scattered tax provisions, simplification and elimination of redundant laws than about rate ir structural changes. The Bill, which is likely to be tabled on Thursday, maintains the existing tax rates and leaves capital gains tax rules unchanged.

Contrary to speculations, the old tax regime has not been abolished and will continue to operate alongside the new regime. The new tax regime has been put in chapter XIII of the Bill under the head -- Determination of tax in special cases.

Most of the rate changes announced in the budget have been incorporated in the bill.

The new bill is crisper and shorter with 622 pages as compared to 823 pages earlier. The Income Tax Act, 1961 with 298 sections and 14 schedules has now been recouped into 536 sections over 23 chapters with 16 schedules. The number of proviso and explanations has been substantially reduced and the references to rules and other sections have been curtailed, making the law easier to comprehend.