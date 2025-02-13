Prime Minister Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard; calls her 'strong votary' of India-US friendship

"Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet," Modi said on X On Wednesday, Gabbard was sworn in as director of national intelligence on Wednesday in the Oval Office, hours after the Senate confirmed her, The Hill reported.

Attorney General Pam Bondi administered the oath of office to Gabbard, who Trump called "an American of extraordinary courage and patriotism".

He noted that she was deployed three times in the Army National Guard and that she is a former Democratic congresswoman, riffing, "Can you believe that?"

Gabbard, 43, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, had faced bipartisan scepticism about her suitability for overseeing the spy agencies.

Gabbard thanked the president for his trust in her and vowed to "refocus our intelligence community" after she was sworn in.

"Unfortunately, the American people have very little trust in the intelligence community, largely because they've seen the weaponisation and politicisation of an entity that is supposed to be purely focused on ensuring our national security," the new intelligence chief said.

The Senate confirmed her in a 52-48 vote, following two months of deliberations in the over whether Gabbard is qualified enough to lead the intelligence agencies and prepare Trump's daily intelligence brief.