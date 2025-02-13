SC expresses disappointment over illegal immigrants suffering prisons' rigour, reserves judgement

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict in a 2013 case on the issue of detention of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

A two-judge bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan expressed its disappointment for illegal immigrants being made to suffer the rigour of prisons despite having served sentence convictions.

"What is the idea of keeping hundreds of illegal immigrants in detention camps/ correctional homes for an indefinite period? The Union of India owes an answer to this question," it expressed.