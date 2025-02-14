Focus on BJP central leadership over next course of action in Manipur after President's rule

IMPHAL: All eyes are now on the BJP central leadership over its next step in strife-torn Manipur, a day after President's rule was imposed in the northeastern state and the assembly was put under suspended animation.

Security has been beefed up across the state following the Centre's announcement of President's rule, officials said.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur and the assembly put under suspended animation on Thursday evening, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the state.

The decision came as the BJP failed to build a consensus on a chief ministerial candidate, despite having several rounds of discussions between its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and legislators.

Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.

The Manipur assembly has a tenure till 2027.

Officials said on Friday that security forces were on high alert in state capital Imphal, particularly around the Raj Bhavan and the CM secretariat.

"The Manipur Police increased deployment of personnel in Imphal area, especially in front of Kangla Gate, Sanjenthong, Moirangkhom, Keisampat and Konung Mamang," an officer said.

"The precautionary measures were put in place to prevent any unwanted activities by miscreants who want to take advantage of the prevailing political situation," another official said.