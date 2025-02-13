President's Rule imposed in Manipur following Biren Singh's resignation amid ethnic violence

Manipur has been placed under President’s Rule, with no consensus reached on a successor for N Biren Singh, who resigned as Chief Minister on February 9.
Singh stepped down just a day before his government was due to face a no-confidence motion and a critical floor test, effectively averting a political crisis. His resignation follows nearly two years of ethnic violence in Manipur, which began in May 2023, and comes under increasing pressure from the opposition, which had been demanding his removal for some time.
Announcing the proclamation of the central rule, a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".
"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State," the notification said.
The assembly has been put under suspended animation, the notification added.
According to Article 174(1) of the Constitution, state Assemblies must convene within six months of their last session. However, the last Assembly session was held on August 12, 2024, making today the deadline for the next sitting.
It may be noted that Governor Ajay Bhalla canceled the upcoming Budget session, which was scheduled to start on Monday, following Singh's resignation on Sunday.