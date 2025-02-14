Protesting farmers, Centre hold talks, to meet again on February 22

CHANDIGARH: A meeting between a Central team led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and farmers' representatives to discuss their various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP on crops, was held here cordially on Friday and the next round of talks has been scheduled to take place on February 22.

The over two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the 28-member delegation from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha was held after a year-long protest by farmers.

The two outfits have been spearheading the ongoing farmers' protest at Shambhu and Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border for the past one year.