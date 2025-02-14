Social compensation is a right, not 'freebie': Karat writes in open letter to Justice Gavai

NEW DELHI: Referring to a remark made by Supreme Court Justice BR Gavai on 'freebies' during a case hearing, member of the Polit Bureau of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Brinda Karat has written an open letter to him requesting the judge to reconsider his observations.

"The poor should not be stripped of their dignity by comments reportedly made by the highest court of the land," her letter read.

Karat, former Rajya Sabha MP, said that welfare schemes are a constitutional requirement for social and economic justice in our country, which is ranked among the most unequal societies in the world.

"Your comments do not do justice to the hardworking women of India. Nor do they recognise the hard struggle that the labouring people of India face for survival because of rampant unemployment, precarious nature of work available and low wages. The poor should not be stripped of their dignity by comments reportedly made by the highest court of the land...I would request you to kindly reconsider your comments," her letter stated.

On Wednesday, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih observed that people were not willing to work as they were getting free ration and money."Rather than promoting them to be a part of the mainstream of the society by contributing to the development of the nation, are we not creating a class of parasites?" Justice Gavai said.