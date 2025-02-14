Union minister Pralhad Joshi to head central team in meeting with farmer leaders

CHANDIGARH: Union minister Pralhad Joshi will lead the central team that will hold a meeting with farmers' representatives to discuss their various demands, including a legal guarantee for crop MSP, on Friday, sources said.

A 28-member delegation of farmers will participate in the meeting. Joshi, the Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, will lead the central team, the sources said. Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian will also be present, they added.

The meeting will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Punjab, in Chandigarh.

It comes after a year-long protest by farmers over a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops, among other demands.

A 28-member delegation of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, which are spearheading the ongoing stir, will participate in the meeting, according to farmers.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast, said he would also attend the meeting. He will be taken to the meeting venue from the Khanauri protest site in an ambulance.

Dallewal, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) convenor, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point since November 26 to press the Centre on various demands, including crop MSP.