We resolve issues bilaterally: India dismisses Trump’s mediation offer on China skirmishes

NEW DELHI: India on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate in its ongoing border tensions with China after he expressed willingness to help stop what he called the "vicious skirmishes" along the India-China border.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaffirmed India’s stance, stating that the country has always engaged in bilateral discussions to resolve issues with its neighbours, including China s and this approach remains unchanged in the case of China.

"We have always adopted a bilateral approach to dealing with these issues. It's no different between India and China. We have been discussing any issues that we have with them on a bilateral plane, and we will continue to do so,” Misri said.

The statement came in response to Trump’s remarks during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing reporters, Trump said, “I look at India, I do see the skirmishes on the border, which are quite vicious, and I guess they continue to go on. If I could be of help, I’d love to help, because that should be stopped.”