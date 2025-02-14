F-35 jets to undersea systems: Key details of India-US defense pact unveiled after Modi-Trump meet

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reshape their partnerships, the US and India are set to sign a ten-year defense framework this year, marking a significant leap in their Major Defense Partnership after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump.
The US-India COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology for the 21st Century) aims to drive transformative change across key areas of cooperation, including defence, investment and trade, energy security, technology and innovation, multilateral collaboration, and people-to-people ties.
The defence sector is at the heart of this enhanced collaboration. The US plans to expand its defence sales and co-production with India, focusing on platforms that bolster interoperability. The acquisition of the Javelin anti-tank missile and the Stryker vehicle is set to be pursued, alongside the procurement of six additional P-8I aircraft, following the successful completion of sale terms.
One of the most important aspects of the defence cooperation is that the US will review the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) to streamline defence trade, technology exchange, and maintenance. This will ease the procurement process for US provided defence systems, ensuring smoother access to spare parts and in-country repairs.
Negotiations for a Reciprocal Defence Procurement (RDP) agreement are also set to begin this year. The agreement is expected to accelerate cooperation in cutting-edge defence technologies, including space, air defence, missile systems, and undersea warfare.
The U.S. is further reviewing its policy on the release of fifth-generation fighter jets, such as the F-35, and advanced undersea systems to India—potentially deepening strategic defence ties.
The Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA) will strengthen US-India collaboration in underwater technologies. India is the first country to be offered co-production and co-development opportunities for Underwater Domain Awareness (UDA) technologies on a commercial basis. Discussions are underway on advanced systems such as the Sea Picket autonomous surveillance system, Wave Glider unmanned surface vehicles, and Low-Frequency Active Towed Sonar. These initiatives underscore the growing defence industrial partnership between the two nations, particularly in maritime and undersea technologies.
The alliance will also explore co-production of Large Diameter Autonomous Undersea Vehicles and Triton autonomous underwater systems, developed by leading US companies. Indian partners such as Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics Ltd. will play key roles in co-development efforts, marking a new phase of collaboration with major deals anticipated to strengthen both nations' defence capabilities.
Expanded cooperation will also include enhanced logistics, intelligence sharing, and security engagements, ensuring both countries are prepared for evolving global threats.
This multi-faceted partnership will not only accelerate defence and technological collaboration but also reinforce US -India ties, positioning both nations as key players in shaping the future of the Indo-Pacific region.