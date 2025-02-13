Prime Minister Modi's visit seeks to boost the US-India relationship and avoid tariffs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his US visit with meetings with key officials before his scheduled talks with President Donald Trump, where both sides aim to address complex issues such as tariffs and illegal immigration while exploring a defense industrial framework, nuclear cooperation—especially Small Modular Reactors—and stepping up critical technology collaboration.
President Trump, having already spoken with both President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is expected to emphasize the urgency of finding a swift resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Modi maintains strong relations with both leaders.
However, just hours before his meeting with Modi, Trump announced plans for reciprocal tariffs on certain countries, promising to reveal the specifics at a later time.
Regarding the trade and tariff issues both sides are engaged in a conversation as the US push for more agriculture exports along with seeking slashing tariffs on automobiles, electronics, and medical and surgical equipment and firming up a trade deal by year- end besides India stepping up energy cooperation with US.
India's decision to open its nuclear sector to private players and amend the nuclear liability law would further strengthen ties between the two countries in this sector, especially in the Small Modular Reactors (SMR). After arriving in Washington to a warm reception, Modi met with Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence. Their discussions focused on strengthening ties between the two countries, particularly in boosting intelligence cooperation on counter-terrorism and emerging threats.
Modi then met US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who now leads the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), ntrepreneur and political figure Vivek Ramaswamy.
Terming that Waltz has been a great friend of India, Modi said there is a strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space and more.
“Defence, technology and security are important aspects of India-USA ties and we had a wonderful discussion around these issues. There is strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space and more,” Modi posted on X.
“The discussions touched upon ways to further deepen the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with a focus on strategic technologies, as well as defense industrial cooperation and civil nuclear energy with an emphasis on small modular reactors, and counterterrorism”, External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
Modi said he had a very good meeting with Elon Musk discussing various topics, including the India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’
“We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,” Modi posted on X.