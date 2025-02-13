Prime Minister Modi's visit seeks to boost the US-India relationship and avoid tariffs

India's decision to open its nuclear sector to private players and amend the nuclear liability law would further strengthen ties between the two countries in this sector, especially in the Small Modular Reactors (SMR). After arriving in Washington to a warm reception, Modi met with Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence. Their discussions focused on strengthening ties between the two countries, particularly in boosting intelligence cooperation on counter-terrorism and emerging threats.

Modi then met US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who now leads the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), ntrepreneur and political figure Vivek Ramaswamy.

Terming that Waltz has been a great friend of India, Modi said there is a strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space and more.

“Defence, technology and security are important aspects of India-USA ties and we had a wonderful discussion around these issues. There is strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space and more,” Modi posted on X.