Trump says agreed with Russian President Putin to begin ‘negotiations’ on ending Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone Wednesday and agreed to immediately start talks to end the Ukraine war, in an extraordinary thaw in relations that could leave Kyiv out in the cold.

Trump described the call as "lengthy and highly productive" in a post on Truth Social, saying that the two leaders had even agreed to visit each other's nations to address the deep tensions since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin separately said the call lasted nearly one-and-a-half hours and that Putin and Trump had agreed that the "time has come to work together," with a long-term solution for the Ukraine war in reach.

"I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia," Trump said, adding that they had discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, artificial intelligence and other subjects.