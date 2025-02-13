Trump announces 'reciprocal tariffs' targeting allies and adversaries

Trump has announced a broad range of tariffs targeting some of the biggest US trading partners since taking office, arguing that they would help tackle unfair practices -- and in some cases using the threats to influence policy.

The president has referred to tariffs as a way to raise revenue, remedy trade imbalances and pressure countries to act on US concerns.

President Trump also complained that the European Union was "absolutely brutal" in its trade relations with the United States.

The White House official said Thursday that the United States has been "treated unfairly," saying a lack of reciprocity is a reason behind the country's "persistent annual trade deficit in goods."

With the memo Trump signed on Thursday, the US Trade Representative, commerce secretary and other officials will work to propose remedies on a country-by-country basis.

Trump's announcement came hours before he was due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington.

Analysts have warned that reciprocal duties could bring a broad tariff hike to emerging market economies such as India and Thailand, which tend to have higher effective tariff rates on US products.

Countries such as South Korea that have trade deals with Washington are less at risk from this move, analysts believe.