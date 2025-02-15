SIT likely to investigate Gaurav Gogoi's wife's 'links' with Pakistan: Assam CM Himanta

Gogoi has said the BJP has gone to extreme steps to defame him and his family and dubbed the allegations as "malicious and baseless", while asserting he would be taking appropriate legal action.

"This is a developing situation. More and more information is emerging," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

He said there is definite information that Colburn had visited Pakistan after her marriage but it is yet to be ascertained whether her husband had accompanied her.

"Various deep information are coming up. The cabinet will discuss it tomorrow and probably a SIT will be constituted as a police case is needed to take forward the inquiry, verify passport and visa details," Sarma said.