India to share list of 10 gangsters wanted in India with US authorities: Officials

NEW DELHI: Amid two rounds of deportations of Indians, who were living illegally in the US, by the Trump administration, Indian agencies are readying to soon hand over a list of 10 gangsters including Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, who are hiding in the US and are wanted in India for their involvement in different criminal cases, to the security establishment in Washington, officials said on Sunday.

The fresh move to share the list of gangsters living in the USA has also come in the backdrop of the Trump administration's decision to extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror accused Tahwwur Rana, as a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon be bring him back to the country, they said.

A senior official said, “The action is being taken by the Indian government under the existing extradition treaty between the two countries, which makes it obligatory on both sides to initiate measures against the criminals hiding in their respective territories.”

Besides Goldy Brar and Anmol Bhishnoi, a few others whose names figure in the list include Dharam Kahlon, Gaurav Patial alias Lucky Patial, Amrit Baal, Harjot Singh Gill, Darmanjit Singh and Randeep, the officials said.

It is learnt that the list has been prepared by the NIA following a directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which asked the agency to also give their criminal dossiers with it while attaching a note on the efforts of Indian agencies to bring them back.

Anmol is the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is an accused mastermind behind the murder conspiracy of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Anmol was arrested in the US in November after immigration authorities discovered he was travelling with fake documents. He has been in a US prison since then.

Goldy Brar is a designated terrorist by the MHA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He, who hails from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, is the alleged mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

India had signed the extradition treaty with the USA in 1997. The government data shows that between 2002 and January 31, 2019, 10 criminals have been brought to India from the USA.