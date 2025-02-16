Musk's DOGE cancels $21 million aid for 'voter turnout' in India; BJP calls it 'external interference'

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk has announced cancelling a USD 21 million funding intended for "voter turnout in India" on Saturday (Local Time).

In a post on X, the official DOGE handle listed the number of spendings by the US taxpayer that have been cancelled, including "USD 21M for voter turnout in India."

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," the Musk led department announced.

BJP's Amit Malviya took to his X to react to the announcement. "$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" his post read.