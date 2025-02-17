Amid speculation of political realignment, Sharad Pawar and PM Modi to share stage at Marathi lit fest

Amid speculation that the NCP SP may join hands with the BJP, former Union minister and NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar is set to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21 during the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi.
The 148-year-old Marathi literary festival was last held in Delhi in 1954 with renowned lexicographer Tarkatirtha Laxmanshastri Joshi as the president. On that occasion, the conference was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Theatre artist and well-known expert on Marathi folk literature, culture and traditions Tara Bhawalkar is the president of the conference on its return to the national capital after a gap of 71 years. Coincidentally, Bhawalkar had worked closely with Joshi on the Marathi encyclopedia.
Eyebrows were raised in political circles when Sharad Pawar took the initiative to invite PM Modi as the chief guest for the festival. On behalf of the event organiser, Pawar invited Modi and ensured his confirmation as well.
It is the first such festival since Marathi was conferred the classical language status by the Centre last year. Various governments had sat on the file until PM Modi approved the decision ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.
The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had recently expressed its displeasure over Sharad Pawar’s felicitation of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde as part of the literary festival. Presenting Shinde with the 'Mahadji Shinde Rashtra Gaurav Puraskar', Pawar also praised him and his work. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Pawar should have avoided attending such a programme as it could create confusion among alliance partners.
However, NCP SP leader and MLA Jitendra Ahwad said that unlike other leaders, Sharad Pawar always keep politics aside while maintaining personal relationships. “Sharad Pawar is a veteran political leader and he never mixes politics and personal relationships. He is very clear about it. The sharing of the stage by Modi and Pawar at the Marathi literary event should be seen in that context only,” he added.
The festival was first held in 1878 with noted scholar and social reformer Mahadev Govind Ranade as president. It has been held almost annually since 1926, bringing together scholars, critics and literary figures to deliberate on a range of issues, including the relevance of Marathi in changing times.