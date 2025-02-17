Amid speculation of political realignment, Sharad Pawar and PM Modi to share stage at Marathi lit fest

Amid speculation that the NCP SP may join hands with the BJP, former Union minister and NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar is set to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21 during the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi.

The 148-year-old Marathi literary festival was last held in Delhi in 1954 with renowned lexicographer Tarkatirtha Laxmanshastri Joshi as the president. On that occasion, the conference was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Theatre artist and well-known expert on Marathi folk literature, culture and traditions Tara Bhawalkar is the president of the conference on its return to the national capital after a gap of 71 years. Coincidentally, Bhawalkar had worked closely with Joshi on the Marathi encyclopedia.

Eyebrows were raised in political circles when Sharad Pawar took the initiative to invite PM Modi as the chief guest for the festival. On behalf of the event organiser, Pawar invited Modi and ensured his confirmation as well.