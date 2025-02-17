Goa court sentences local man to rigorous life imprisonment for rape-murder of Irish-British woman

PANAJI: A court in Goa on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old local resident to rigorous life imprisonment for the rape and murder of Irish-British national Danielle McLaughin in 2017.

The court had on Friday pronounced the accused, Vikat Bhagat, guilty of raping and murdering the 28-year-old tourist, whose body was found in a forested area in Canacona village of South Goa on March 14, 2017.

District and sessions judge Kshama Joshi on Monday sentenced Bhagat to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for the rape and murder and Rs 10,000 for the destruction of evidence.

The convict will also undergo imprisonment of two years for destruction of evidence, with the court ruling that both sentences will run concurrently, said Vikram Varma, the lawyer representing the victim's mother, Andrea Brannigan.

Forensic reports found that Ms McLaughlin was raped and her face smashed in with a beer bottle to frustrate efforts to identify her, lawyer Vikas Varma said.

'Nothing can compensate the loss of a child, but the sentence has diluted the grief of the family,' Varma said in a statement.

'It was a long battle of nearly eight years but justice has been done.'

The former Liverpool John Moores University student suffered cerebral damage and constriction of the neck, causing her death, Daily Mail reported.

After the verdict on Friday, the victim's family members also issued a media statement, which was read out by their representative.