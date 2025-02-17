Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lists steps to prevent untoward incidents after Delhi Railway Station stampede

Vaishnaw also said a separate crowd management manual will be created by merging all existing provisions, and a Standard Operating Procedure will be developed to handle passenger rush during festivals and special occasions.

"We will have to make a comprehensive manual for crowd management," the railway minister said.

Officials say the current crowd management norms are robust and efficient, but they are scattered in various circulars and communications of the Railways, bringing them at one place in a form of manual will help a lot.

According to the minister, raising awareness among passengers not to sit at stairs or at any place that can block the free movement of other travellers can also help in a big way to prevent incidents like the one which occurred at the New Delhi Railway Station.

"We cannot fine the passengers for sitting on the stairs. The only way is to create awareness is through the media that it can congest the necessary movement of other travellers," Vaishnaw said.

When asked if any action has been taken against officials for the Saturday stampede, Vaishnaw said taking any action will be against the principle of natural justice till the time the inquiry report comes.

"I have maintained a principle of 'We Fail'. So far as action is concerned, we haven't taken any action against any official as we are waiting for the inquiry committee to give its report. This is in line with the principle of natural justice," Vaishnaw stated.

On a question on the time frame for the committee to give its report, the railway minister said no time period has been fixed as it will put undue pressure on the committee members.