New Delhi stampede: Lawyer files PIL in SC, seeks formation of expert committee to prevent incidents

NEW DELHI: Following the tragic stampede at the New Delhi railway station on Saturday night, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court by lawyer Vishal Tiwari seeking directions to the Union and all States to constitute an expert committee to frame guidelines to prevent stampedes.
Tiwari sought that a direction be made to all respondents for the implementation and consideration of a 2014 report made by the National Disaster Management Authority titled 'Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering'.
He also sought that the SC direct the Indian Railways to take measures for the safety of passengers at railway stations by widening corridors and constructing broader overbridges and platforms.
The Railways should also ensure easy access to platforms through ramps and escalators, during peak hours, any changes to arrival or departure platforms should be strictly avoided, he said.
"Utilizing barriers, ropes, and crowd control gates to manage passenger flow is essential and not to distribute tickets at a time above the number of Passengers who may Gather and accommodate on a railway dtation as per to the Space available," he stated in his plea.
Tiwari also sought that a direction be made to the Union and Railways to submit a status report on the incident of stampede that happened on February 15, at New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi.
Talking to TNIE, Tiwari said that though stampedes have happened in the past, such incidents should not continue in today's age. He noted that these incidents are preventable when we are fully equipped with technology and manpower. He added that the occurrence of stampedes when we have CCTV camera, artificial intelligence in addition to alert manpower and stronger economy, is a result of negligence.
"It is not merely an incident but a failure and negligence for which the common people have to pay the price," he said.
Tiwari, in his petition, alleged that the Government did not release the actual data of human casualties and missing persons.
"This may be to hide its negligence and failure. But a big responsibility have to be fixed upon the Government to disclose the actual data and to establish the counters and helpline numbers for the dead and missing persons so that their relatives and family members may enquire and ask about the condition," Tiwari, in his petition copy, accessed by TNIE, said.
He highlighted that the Railway Ministry has to take measures to minimise the risk of stampedes
"Additionally, ensuring easy access to platforms through ramps and escalators can facilitate a more even for few high-class people and VIP's Government can deploy the best facility and security but the common citizens are always left on their fate and destiny," he said.