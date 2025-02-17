New Delhi stampede: Lawyer files PIL in SC, seeks formation of expert committee to prevent incidents

NEW DELHI: Following the tragic stampede at the New Delhi railway station on Saturday night, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court by lawyer Vishal Tiwari seeking directions to the Union and all States to constitute an expert committee to frame guidelines to prevent stampedes.

Tiwari sought that a direction be made to all respondents for the implementation and consideration of a 2014 report made by the National Disaster Management Authority titled 'Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering'.

He also sought that the SC direct the Indian Railways to take measures for the safety of passengers at railway stations by widening corridors and constructing broader overbridges and platforms.

The Railways should also ensure easy access to platforms through ramps and escalators, during peak hours, any changes to arrival or departure platforms should be strictly avoided, he said.

"Utilizing barriers, ropes, and crowd control gates to manage passenger flow is essential and not to distribute tickets at a time above the number of Passengers who may Gather and accommodate on a railway dtation as per to the Space available," he stated in his plea.

Tiwari also sought that a direction be made to the Union and Railways to submit a status report on the incident of stampede that happened on February 15, at New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi.