New Delhi stampede: Rail Bhavan gets into huddle

NEW DELHI: Under pressure from various quarters, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday held a series of meeting at the Rail Bhavan to take stock of the safety measures during heavy passenger rush. Vaishnaw also met and briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the stampede at the New Delhi railway station.

Railways announced the names of two high administrative group officials, who will be part of the inquiry committee constituted to probe the stampede at the New Delhi Railway station. Narsingh Deo, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Northern Railway, and Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Northern Railway, are the members of the committee, the railways said.

Railways directed all zones to remain on maximum alert, ensuring the safety of passengers during seasons of heavy footfall, especially in stations dealing with high numbers of passengers traveling to the Maha Kumbh. Sources said nearly 60%-70% of those attending the Kumbh are taking trains.

The railway stations across Uttar Pradesh have been put on high alert following massive convergence of devotees reaching Prayagraj for holy dip at Sangam. Prayagraj and its neighbouring districts, including Ayodhya, Gonda, Varanasi, Fatehpur, Gorakhpur and Lucknow experienced huge crowd on railway stations.

ADG, Railways, Prakash D has issued directives to the authorities concerned to ensure deployment of GRP personnel on all stations across the state.