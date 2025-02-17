Mahakumbh devotees arriving by road dodge traffic jams by parking in nearby towns and boarding trains

LUCKNOW: With barely nine days left for the Mahakumbh to get over on February 26, a relentless stream of devotees continues to throng the Sangam in Prayagraj for a holy dip.

With reports of massive traffic jams on all the highways approaching Prayagraj, pilgrims arriving in four-wheelers are now parking the vehicles in adjoining districts and taking the train route to reach the railway station nearest to Sangam. As per senior police officials, the devotees are parking their vehicles at Kanpur, Fatehpur, Etawah, Mirzapur, Rewa (in Madhya Pradesh) and Pratapgrah while catching trains for the onward journey.

However, while the new trend has brought some respite to those managing the traffic in and around Prayagraj, it has brought the authorities at railway stations under immense pressure in the Sangam city especially after the the stampede at the Delhi railway station, which resulted in the loss of 18 lives leaving scores injured.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Delhi railway station mishap, almost all the railway stations in UP, witnessing massive surge in the number of devotes scrambling to reach Prayagraj, have been put on high alert to avert any untoward incident.