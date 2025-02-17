Outgoing CEC Rajiv Kumar warns of social media's risk to elections; calls for poll transparency, AI use

NEW DELHI: Noting that India’s expertise in electoral management is “one of the biggest soft power of the country”, outgoing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Monday in his farewell speech said, unregulated social media algorithms posed a serious risk to elections worldwide and this must be addressed urgently by developing capacity to counter “mischievous, baseless and strategically timed criticism”.

Kumar, whose term in the Commission ends on Tuesday, also underlined the need for “financial transparency” in managing poll expenses and campaign promises and action against “fake narratives” spread via social media.

Further favouring use of Artificial Intelligence, the CEC said, this could “revolutionise (the) conduct of elections” in the country.

Kumar’s term as the CEC has especially been marked by allegations of lack of neutrality in the Commission. But he countered this by saying that such tactics “are better avoided in the interest of a mature democracy”.

Seemingly referring to the Congress and results in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls, Kumar said, “The Commission, as an institution, often finds itself unfairly blamed by those unwilling to accept electoral outcomes.”