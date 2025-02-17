Outgoing CEC Rajiv Kumar warns of social media's risk to elections; calls for poll transparency, AI use

NEW DELHI: Noting that India’s expertise in electoral management is “one of the biggest soft power of the country”, outgoing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Monday in his farewell speech said, unregulated social media algorithms posed a serious risk to elections worldwide and this must be addressed urgently by developing capacity to counter “mischievous, baseless and strategically timed criticism”.
Kumar, whose term in the Commission ends on Tuesday, also underlined the need for “financial transparency” in managing poll expenses and campaign promises and action against “fake narratives” spread via social media.
Further favouring use of Artificial Intelligence, the CEC said, this could “revolutionise (the) conduct of elections” in the country.
Kumar’s term as the CEC has especially been marked by allegations of lack of neutrality in the Commission. But he countered this by saying that such tactics “are better avoided in the interest of a mature democracy”.
Seemingly referring to the Congress and results in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls, Kumar said, “The Commission, as an institution, often finds itself unfairly blamed by those unwilling to accept electoral outcomes.”
“I have observed a pattern in the timing of certain narratives. During peak polling or counting hours, a wave of fake allegations and rumours begins to spread across media and social media, misleading people and creating confusion. Narratives are deliberately set to distort facts,” he asserted while noting that the Commission, however, follows a policy of restraint, choosing not to respond while the election process is underway, ensuring that focus remains on the integrity and smooth conduct of polls.
On the more contentious issue of the release of voting data from booths, which is currently accessed by the EC publishing Form 17C, Kumar blamed such information for post-election violence, and victimisation and exclusion of the supporters of opposition parties from developmental activities".
The CEC said, "... technologies like the totaliser, already developed by the Commission, will ensure that votes polled in favour of each candidate - polling station-wise - are not disclosed. I believe this should be explored, political consensus attempted, and tested on a pilot basis to enhance voter secrecy...”
He also suggested that promises made by political parties to voters must be backed by financial disclosures and courts need to facilitate early decision on the issue.