Prayagraj, Kashi, Ayodhya showcase India’s true potential: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
LUCKNOW: Treating the country’s cultural heritage and spiritual prosperity with respect, honour and pride fosters both unity and economic growth as has been seen during the Mahakumbh, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath here on Monday.
He noted that under PM Modi’s guidance, cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj have not only manifested the revival of Indian culture but have also contributed significantly to the economy, showcasing India's immense potential on the global stage.
While interacting with the young entrepreneurs from Mumbai at -- ‘Dialogue with Young Entrepreneurs’ – at his residence, Yogi challenged critics of Mahakumbh with facts.
At the event organised by Yuva Bharat Sansthan, the Chief Minister asked the entrepreneurs if an investment of Rs 7,500 crore by both the Central and State governments generates an economic activity worth Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 3.5 lakh crore. “Isn’t it a wise investment?”
“So far, 53 crore devotees have taken a sacred dip at Sangam during Mahakumbh since January 13, and the stream is likely to continue with the same pace till the conclusion of the mela on February 26. This is a testimony to India's spiritual and economic strength,” said the CM.
He highlighted an unprecedented resurgence of faith and cultural pride among the countrymen under PM Modi’s leadership in the last decade. “It has become possible with the restoration of the country’s spiritual heritage while acknowledging the significance of places long associated with its identity,” said the CM.
He compared the current footfall of 53 crore over 36 days at Mahakumbh with that of 2013 Kumbh when 12 crore devotees had participated in the Mela over a period of 55 days. “In 2019, when Ardh Kumbh (renamed as Kumbh), the number had doubled to 24 crore. This year, during the 45-day Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, 53 crore devotees have arrived in just 36 days.”
However, the CM attributed the massive surge of devotees to logistics and strategic initiatives to accommodate it. In just 35 days, besides, 40 routine flights, over 700 chartered flights landed in and around Prayagraj.
“The Indian Railways have been running hundreds of special trains daily while the Surface Transport Corporation has deployed a fleet of 14,000 buses to facilitate the pilgrimage,” observed Yogi.
"From January 28 to 30, 15 crore devotees took a holy dip. On January 28, around 5.5 crore devotees came, followed by 8 crore on January 29, and 2.5 crore on January 30," the CM shared with the gathering.
Emphasizing that while respecting faith, its economic impact was equally significant, CM Yogi cited the example of Shivalik Park wherein the investor, who set up a project — a replica of the Dwadash Jyotirlinga on Mela premises-- committed to funding the project on a profit-sharing model of 50-50.
Prayagraj Municipal Corporation allocated 11 acres of land for the initiative, the firm invested Rs 14 crore. “Within the first 21 days, it recovered its investment amount earning an equal profit. Even the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation is also earning revenue from the project."
Citing the success of Shivalik Park, Yogi asserted that spiritual tourism had immense potential with lakhs getting jobs, thereby, contributing to Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth.
He highlighted the infrastructural growth in the cities like Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kashi, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, and Naimisharanya.
He attributed the development of those religious and spiritual centres to the strong political will despite fierce opposition by the political rivals. “The impact is clear. At Ram temple on Shree Ram Janmabhoomi premises, Rs 700 crores came through donations in just one year after the consecration of Ram Lall in sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming temple in January, last year,” he remarked.
The CM invited the entrepreneurs to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Kashi, where millions of devotees from India and across the world were reaffirming their faith while showcasing India's cultural and economic power to the world.