Prayagraj, Kashi, Ayodhya showcase India’s true potential: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Treating the country’s cultural heritage and spiritual prosperity with respect, honour and pride fosters both unity and economic growth as has been seen during the Mahakumbh, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath here on Monday.

He noted that under PM Modi’s guidance, cities like Ayodhya, Kashi, and Prayagraj have not only manifested the revival of Indian culture but have also contributed significantly to the economy, showcasing India's immense potential on the global stage.

While interacting with the young entrepreneurs from Mumbai at -- ‘Dialogue with Young Entrepreneurs’ – at his residence, Yogi challenged critics of Mahakumbh with facts.

At the event organised by Yuva Bharat Sansthan, the Chief Minister asked the entrepreneurs if an investment of Rs 7,500 crore by both the Central and State governments generates an economic activity worth Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 3.5 lakh crore. “Isn’t it a wise investment?”

“So far, 53 crore devotees have taken a sacred dip at Sangam during Mahakumbh since January 13, and the stream is likely to continue with the same pace till the conclusion of the mela on February 26. This is a testimony to India's spiritual and economic strength,” said the CM.

He highlighted an unprecedented resurgence of faith and cultural pride among the countrymen under PM Modi’s leadership in the last decade. “It has become possible with the restoration of the country’s spiritual heritage while acknowledging the significance of places long associated with its identity,” said the CM.