Two flights carrying 33 Gujarat deportees from US land at Ahmedabad Airport

AHMEDABAD: The US, under Trump's administration, initiated a crackdown on illegal immigration. Over the past 12 days, the US has deported 332 Indians in three phases, including 74 Gujaratis.

112 Indian deportees including 33 Gujaratis landed in Amritsar on Sunday. The 33 Gujaratis reached Ahmedabad airport in two flights on Monday. Among the 33, 11 were children with eight children under the age of 10.

Airport Police Station Inspector SG Khambhla stated, "Soon after their arrival at Ahmedabad airport, the 33 immigrants, including children, were swiftly transported to their native Gujarat destinations in police vehicles."

At around 12 pm on Monday, three deportees—two from Mehsana and one from Gandhinagar—arrived, followed by 30 others on a second flight at approximately 2 pm, confirmed Khambhla.

Police vehicles were stationed at the airport to facilitate swift transportation of the deportees to their native locations.