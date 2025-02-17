Two flights carrying 33 Gujarat deportees from US land at Ahmedabad Airport

AHMEDABAD: The US, under Trump's administration, initiated a crackdown on illegal immigration. Over the past 12 days, the US has deported 332 Indians in three phases, including 74 Gujaratis.
112 Indian deportees including 33 Gujaratis landed in Amritsar on Sunday. The 33 Gujaratis reached Ahmedabad airport in two flights on Monday. Among the 33, 11 were children with eight children under the age of 10.
Airport Police Station Inspector SG Khambhla stated, "Soon after their arrival at Ahmedabad airport, the 33 immigrants, including children, were swiftly transported to their native Gujarat destinations in police vehicles."
At around 12 pm on Monday, three deportees—two from Mehsana and one from Gandhinagar—arrived, followed by 30 others on a second flight at approximately 2 pm, confirmed Khambhla.
Police vehicles were stationed at the airport to facilitate swift transportation of the deportees to their native locations.
One such immigrant, Khusboo Patel was escorted by the Vadodara police to Padra and then to her home in Luna village.
Her father broke down in tears upon seeing her, while her parents expressed overwhelming joy.
Khushboo’s brother revealed that she, along with others, was handcuffed and treated like a prisoner on the flight from Amritsar.
Khushboo had traveled to America via Europe before her deportation.
On February 16, a flight carrying eight deportees from Gujarat, part of a group of 116 Indians sent back from the US for illegal immigration, landed at Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar. The group was promptly whisked away to their native locations in police vehicles.
This followed a similar arrival on February 6, when a plane brought 33 Gujarat immigrants, among 104 deportees, back to Ahmedabad, from where they were swiftly transported to Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Patan, and other districts.