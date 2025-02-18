SC pulls up UP government for razing part of mosque

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to concerned authorities of the Uttar Pradesh government in a contempt petition against the demolition of a part of the Madni mosque in Kushinagar. The apex court ordered no demolition of the structure until further orders.

The two-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih asked the authorities to respond within a fortnight why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them for their alleged violation.

The bench said, “It is submitted (by the petitioner) that the structure in question was constructed on private land owned by the petitioners. The construction thereon was also with the due sanction of municipal authorities as per sanction order of 1999… It was submitted that the SDM enquired about the matter based on a complaint. The SDM carried out an inspection and also issued a press note on December 22, 2024. As per the inspection, the construction was in accordance with the sanction plan.”

However, the petitioners claimed that authorities demolished a section of the frontal area of the Madni Masjid on February 2.

They contended that the action violated the Supreme Court order of November 13 last year restraining demolitions actions across the country without prior notice and opportunity of hearing.

During the hearing, the apex court also noted that the petitioners had removed a section of the construction found to be non-sanctioned. “It is submitted that in these premises, the demolition which was made is in egregious contempt of the directions issued by this court,” the apex court said.