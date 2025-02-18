Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order refused to entertain the plea filed by the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar seeking a transfer from Delhi's Mandoli jail to a prison in his home State of Karnataka or a nearby State.
"He (Chandrasekhar) made society so unsafe. Some people should also think about the other side. See what will happen to the victims. Every time, you are harping about the rights of accused. Who will think of victims?" said, a two-judge Bench of the apex court.
The two-judge Bench of the apex court led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Prashant B Varale refused to allow Sukesh's plea seeking a transfer from Delhi's Mandoli jail to a prison in his home State of Karnataka or a nearby State.
Slamming Chandrasekhar for repeatedly filing pleas, the apex court in its order, said, the accused has enough financial wherewithal and that is why he keeps filing petitions and bringing Senior lawyers to argue his cases.
"There is a limit to the abuse of process of law. You have money and that is why you keep filing such petitions. We will dismiss it with costs. You are (accused) in 27 cases and you say you are innocent?" it said.
Terming the repeated filing an "abuse of process of law," the repeated filing of pleas by Chandrasekhar, the apex court said, he has tried to misuse the process of law by filing writs one after another under the guise of changed circumstances.
According to the prosecution, Chandrashekhar has accused AAP leader, Satyendra Jain of extorting Rs 10 crore "protection money" from him. He also alleged that AAP accepted a contribution of Rs 50 crore from him. He is in jail in as many as 27 criminal cases; including cheating, forgery and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).