'We are thanda thanda, cool cool': Shinde denies rumours of rift with Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has denied rumours of friction with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying there is no cold war between them.

He said that unlike the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Mahayuti's agenda is not for posts but for development and positive change in the lives of the people.

“Our war is with the people who are opposing the development of Maharashtra. We are thanda thanda, cool cool. We are united towards the progress of the state,” Shinde said.

Reports of a rift between the BJP and Sena were initially sparked by the allocation of guardian minister posts for Raigad and Nashik. Later Shinde got Fadnavis to reverse his decision on the appointment of the two guardian ministers.