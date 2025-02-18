'We are thanda thanda, cool cool': Shinde denies rumours of rift with Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has denied rumours of friction with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying there is no cold war between them.
He said that unlike the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Mahayuti's agenda is not for posts but for development and positive change in the lives of the people.
“Our war is with the people who are opposing the development of Maharashtra. We are thanda thanda, cool cool. We are united towards the progress of the state,” Shinde said.
Reports of a rift between the BJP and Sena were initially sparked by the allocation of guardian minister posts for Raigad and Nashik. Later Shinde got Fadnavis to reverse his decision on the appointment of the two guardian ministers.
Shinde also clarified his launch of a separate medical help cell on the lines of the Chief Minister's medical relief fund saying he had only done what Fadnavis himself did in 2023. Fadnavis has said that there was nothing wrong in Shinde setting up such a cell.
Last month, Shinde did not attend a meeting about the 2027 Kumbh Mela preparations, which was called by Fadnavis. Instead, he held his own meeting on the topic and took the review.
Shiv Sena leaders also expressed displeasure over Fadnavis' decision to downgrade the security cover of 20 Shiv Sena MLAs from Y plus category to a sole constable.
It was reported that the security cover for some MLAs from the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP was also reduced. But the number of Shiv Sena leaders whose security has been downgraded is much higher.