Bryan Johnson says Ramdev blocked him on X after comment on post regarding anti-ageing claims

US millionaire Bryan Johnson has alleged that Yoga Guru and Patanjali founder Ramdev blocked him on X after he dismissed his anti-ageing claims.
The exchange began after Johnson commented on a video posted by Ramdev, in which he was seen running alongside a horse while promoting Patanjali's 'Swarna Shilajit' and 'Immunogrit Gold'. Ramdev claimed the products could boost immunity, enhance stamina, and slow down ageing.
Johnson, however, was unconvinced and responded by highlighting Haridwar’s poor air quality, stating that simply breathing there increased the risk of heart and lung diseases.
Ramdev's post on X, written in Hindi, promoted Patanjali’s supplements with the claim:
"Ghode ki tarah tez daudne ki taakat, strong immunity, anti-aging aur power chahiye toh Swarna Shilajit avam Immunogrit Gold khaaiye" (If you want to run like a horse, have strong immunity, anti-ageing benefits, and power, then consume Swarna Shilajit and Immunogrit Gold).
US millionaire Bryan Johnson responded to the post by once again highlighting concerns over air quality in India.
“Air quality in Haridwar right now is PM 2.5 36 µg/m³ which is equal to smoking 1.6 cigarettes a day,” he wrote. “This raises risks of heart disease by 40–50%, lung cancer by 3x, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and early death (5–7 years lost),” Johnson claimed.
Minutes later, the entrepreneur tweeted saying he had been blocked by Ramdev.
Johnson made headlines weeks ago when he abruptly left Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, citing India’s air pollution. Since then, he has repeatedly raised concerns over the country’s worsening air quality.
The millionaire, who invests millions in his strict anti-ageing regime, claimed that his brief stay in India caused multiple health issues due to the poor air quality.
Explaining his decision to exit the podcast, Johnson later stated, “When in India, I did end this podcast early due to the bad air quality. Nikhil Kamath was a gracious host, and we were having a great time. The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air, which made the air purifier I'd brought with me ineffective.”