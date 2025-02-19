Bryan Johnson says Ramdev blocked him on X after comment on post regarding anti-ageing claims

US millionaire Bryan Johnson has alleged that Yoga Guru and Patanjali founder Ramdev blocked him on X after he dismissed his anti-ageing claims.

The exchange began after Johnson commented on a video posted by Ramdev, in which he was seen running alongside a horse while promoting Patanjali's 'Swarna Shilajit' and 'Immunogrit Gold'. Ramdev claimed the products could boost immunity, enhance stamina, and slow down ageing.

Johnson, however, was unconvinced and responded by highlighting Haridwar’s poor air quality, stating that simply breathing there increased the risk of heart and lung diseases.