Mahakumbh: NGT slams UP body, asks if it disputes CPCB reports on water contamination

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, asking whether it disputed the Central Pollution Control Board's finding on high levels of faecal coliform being found in the water at various locations in Prayagraj during the ongoing Mahakumbh.

A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel was hearing the issue of preventing sewage discharge into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj.

Additional advocate general Garima Prashad said the CPCB did not inform it about the places from where the water samples were taken.

The bench however asked her if the UPPCB was disputing or challenging the report and said there was no statutory requirement for the CPCB to provide information before taking samples.

The bench also slammed the UPPCB saying the sample collection points did not matter and that it was enough that the stretch of the river was polluted.