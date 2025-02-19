Mamata Banerjee’s 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark on Mahakumbh sparks outrage; saints demand apology

LUCKNOW: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remark referring to the Mahakumbh as "Mrityu Kumbh" evoked strong reactions among the saints and seers.

The religious figures denounced her statement as an insult to Sanatan and the sanctity of Mahakumbh. Deploring the statement given by Banerjee on the floor of the West Bengal assembly, the saints unanimously demanded a public apology from her emphasising that Mahakumbh was not merely an event or a congregation but the very soul of Sanatan culture holding deep spiritual and cultural significance for crores of devotees.

Notably, the West Bengal CM had dubbed Mahakumbh as ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ while criticising the Yogi Adityanath government for the alleged mismanagement at the congregation which resulted in loss of many lives.

Condemning Banerjee’s statement, Shri Mahant Jamuna Puri, National Secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani, said that such comments were highly inappropriate for a leader holding a responsible constitutional position.

“Prayagraj Mahakumbh is an ‘Amrit Parva,’ the grandeur of which is being witnessed by the world. Mamata Banerjee should not use disrespectful words for such a sacred event,” he said.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of Panch Dashnam Aavahan Akhara alleged that West Bengal was turning into a death knell for Sanatanis. “Thousands of Hindus have been killed, and lakhs are forced to flee during the elections in that state. Instead of worrying about Uttar Pradesh, Mamata Banerjee should focus on the situation in her own state,” he said while appreciating CM Yogi for giving Mahakumbh global recognition and making it a historic event.