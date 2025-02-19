Opposition's unsavoury remarks over Mahakumbh an insult to 56 crore devotees: CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Reiterating Sanatan as the national religion and the protection of which would protect humanity, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, hit back at the Opposition for the criticism of Mahakumbh saying that unsavoury allegations levelled vis-à-vis Mahakumbh were no less than an “insult” to over 56 crore devotees who had taken holy dip in Sangam since January 13.

He said attempts to spread canard against Mahakumbh were akin to playing with the sentiments of the followers of Sanatan who had visited the Mela so far. Asking the Opposition, especially, the Samajwadi Party to stop the misinformation campaign and spreading baseless allegations, CM Yogi said that the religious congregation was an event of the society, and the government was there as a servant to complete its responsibilities.

While speaking on the floor of the UP Assembly during a discussion on Mahakumbh under Rule 56 here on Wednesday, the CM also asked the Opposition to stop politicising the loss of lives during the Mauni Amavasya stampede on January 29.

“When we make baseless allegations or show fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Mahakumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people... This event is not organised by any particular party or organisation. It belongs to society, and the government is there as a servant to fulfil its responsibilities.”

However, the CM said that despite the opposition’s canard, the event had gained global recognition, overcoming all the attempts to malign it. Countering the criticism over the alleged mismanagement at Mahakumbh, the CM said that the country and the world had participated in the event and taken it to “newer heights of success, ignoring all the false and misinformation campaigns”. His response came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee referred to the Maha Kumbh as “Mrityu Kumbh.”