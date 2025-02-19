Opposition's unsavoury remarks over Mahakumbh an insult to 56 crore devotees: CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Reiterating Sanatan as the national religion and the protection of which would protect humanity, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, hit back at the Opposition for the criticism of Mahakumbh saying that unsavoury allegations levelled vis-à-vis Mahakumbh were no less than an “insult” to over 56 crore devotees who had taken holy dip in Sangam since January 13.
He said attempts to spread canard against Mahakumbh were akin to playing with the sentiments of the followers of Sanatan who had visited the Mela so far. Asking the Opposition, especially, the Samajwadi Party to stop the misinformation campaign and spreading baseless allegations, CM Yogi said that the religious congregation was an event of the society, and the government was there as a servant to complete its responsibilities.
While speaking on the floor of the UP Assembly during a discussion on Mahakumbh under Rule 56 here on Wednesday, the CM also asked the Opposition to stop politicising the loss of lives during the Mauni Amavasya stampede on January 29.
“When we make baseless allegations or show fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Mahakumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people... This event is not organised by any particular party or organisation. It belongs to society, and the government is there as a servant to fulfil its responsibilities.”
However, the CM said that despite the opposition’s canard, the event had gained global recognition, overcoming all the attempts to malign it. Countering the criticism over the alleged mismanagement at Mahakumbh, the CM said that the country and the world had participated in the event and taken it to “newer heights of success, ignoring all the false and misinformation campaigns”. His response came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee referred to the Maha Kumbh as “Mrityu Kumbh.”
“It is our good fortune that our government got the opportunity to be associated with the Mahakumbh of this century... Our sympathies are with all those who were victims of the stampede on January 29 and those who lost their lives in road accidents while travelling for Kumbh… The government stands with them and will help them in every possible way,” he added asking the political rivals how appropriate was it to politicise it.
Yogi Adityanath also provided a detailed account of Mahakumbh 2025 while highlighting the administrative failures of previous Kumbhs especially that which was organised in 2013 under the previous government.
He said that those responsible for the chaos in 2013 were now questioning Mahakumbh 2025. He recalled the tragic stampede at Prayag station in 2013. He said that the then state government failed to procure adequate funds from the central government accusing it also of large-scale corruption in the allocated budgets.
He also referred to the 2014 CAG report to substantiate his allegations highlighting large-scale lapses on the part of the then state government.
According to the CAG report of 2014, in 2013, when the devotees were taking a holy dip on one hand, the administration was immersed in corruption. He said, "In 2013, many contractors were given undue benefits by giving crores of rupees, there was a huge shortage of toilets, and crores of rupees were spent without technical approval."
CM Yogi announced that the Central and State Governments had allocated Rs 7,500 crore for Mahakumbh 2025 of which Rs 1,500 crore were spent on organizing the event and remaining funds were used for expanding Prayagraj’s infrastructure.
“Those indulging in false narratives are working neither in the interest of the state nor the nation,” said Yogi reiterating his government's commitment to the resounding success of the event consolidating the country’s reputation on the global stage.
CM Yogi stated that the Mahakumbh had become a symbol of both spiritual magnificence and administrative excellence. Citing a report by the Himalayan Institute of Prayagraj, he highlighted that the event ignited a spiritual awakening among Indians and served as a living example of the core principles of Sanatan Dharma.
Responding to opposition allegations of overriding VIP culture in Mahakumbh, CM Yogi said: "Those who talk about VIP culture were born with a silver spoon in their mouth. These people have never compromised on VIP facilities."