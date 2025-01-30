Mahakumbh stampede: Judicial commission assumes office, CM deputes officials to ensure better management

LUCKNOW: The three-member judicial commission, set up by UP CM Yogi Adityanath to probe the Mahakumbh stampede that claimed at least 30 lives and left 60 injured, assumed office on Thursday.

The UP CM also introduced stricter safety measures in addition to deputing senior officials, previously posted in Prayagraj, to improve Mela management ahead of the upcoming Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami on February 3.

The stricter security and management measures put in place by the state government included declaring the Mela premises a no-vehicle zone and banning the VVIP pass provision.

Notably, Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna attributed the stampede to pilgrims pushing against barricades while trying to reach the Sangam nose (confluence).

Following the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a high-level late-night meeting via video conferencing with senior officials from various districts.

The three-member judicial commission, which took office on Thursday, has been given one month to complete the probe and ascertain the reasons for the Mahakumbh stampede. However, according to panel head Justice Harsh Kumar, the commission will try to expedite the investigation.

Justice Harsh Kumar, the retired judge, also said that commission members would visit Prayagraj soon.

Justice Kumar, along with other panel members, former Director General of Police (DGP) VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh, reached the office assigned to them and began their work.

"We have taken charge within hours of the announcement as the probe has to be taken up on priority," Justice Kumar said while interacting with media persons.