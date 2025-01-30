Mahakumbh stampede: Judicial commission assumes office, CM deputes officials to ensure better management

LUCKNOW: The three-member judicial commission, set up by UP CM Yogi Adityanath to probe the Mahakumbh stampede that claimed at least 30 lives and left 60 injured, assumed office on Thursday.
The UP CM also introduced stricter safety measures in addition to deputing senior officials, previously posted in Prayagraj, to improve Mela management ahead of the upcoming Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami on February 3.
The stricter security and management measures put in place by the state government included declaring the Mela premises a no-vehicle zone and banning the VVIP pass provision.
Notably, Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna attributed the stampede to pilgrims pushing against barricades while trying to reach the Sangam nose (confluence).
Following the incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a high-level late-night meeting via video conferencing with senior officials from various districts.
The three-member judicial commission, which took office on Thursday, has been given one month to complete the probe and ascertain the reasons for the Mahakumbh stampede. However, according to panel head Justice Harsh Kumar, the commission will try to expedite the investigation.
Justice Harsh Kumar, the retired judge, also said that commission members would visit Prayagraj soon.
Justice Kumar, along with other panel members, former Director General of Police (DGP) VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh, reached the office assigned to them and began their work.
"We have taken charge within hours of the announcement as the probe has to be taken up on priority," Justice Kumar said while interacting with media persons.
At the late-night meeting on Wednesday, the UP CM deployed former Divisional Commissioner Ashish Goyal, former ADA Vice Chairman Bhanu Goswami, and five Special Secretaries for better management of the Mela to avert any untoward incident, especially during the third Amrit Snan of Basant Panchami when another huge rush of devotees is expected.
Both Goyal and Goswami were previously posted in Prayagraj.
"They will remain in Prayagraj until February 12 to assist in streamlining the arrangements. Moreover, Superintendent of Police-level officers will also be deployed for enhanced management and security," said the CM.
During the video conference with senior police officers and district administration officials from Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Basti, Jaunpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bhadohi, Rae Bareli, and Gorakhpur, the CM issued crucial directives, emphasising the need for heightened vigilance and caution in the Mahakumbh Mela area after reviewing updates from the Additional Director General and the District Magistrate of Prayagraj.
The CM sought updates from officials in Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Chitrakoot on the heavy influx of devotees, focusing on security and crowd management. He directed officials from districts adjoining Prayagraj to maintain continuous coordination with the Prayagraj administration for seamless management and public safety in the coming days.
The CM directed the ADG and Prayagraj District Magistrate to ensure the safe and smooth departure of devotees, as massive crowds were present at all railway stations in Prayagraj to return home after completing their holy bath.
"It is our responsibility to facilitate their journey. To achieve this, seamless coordination with the railways must be maintained to ensure continuous train operations. Additionally, extra buses from the Transport Corporation should be deployed to accommodate the rush," said the CM.
The CM stated that holding areas had been established at border points to manage crowd pressure in the fair area. Devotees should be allowed to proceed based on the prevailing situation.
Arrangements for food and drinking water must be ensured at all holding areas so that no devotee faces any inconvenience. Additionally, an uninterrupted electricity supply must be maintained at these locations.
He added that authorities in districts bordering Prayagraj must strictly enforce the directives issued from Prayagraj. Patrolling should be increased, and traffic should flow smoothly on all major routes, including Ayodhya-Prayagraj, Kanpur-Prayagraj, Fatehpur-Prayagraj, Lucknow-Pratapgarh-Prayagraj, and Varanasi-Prayagraj. All return routes from Prayagraj should remain open and unobstructed at all times.
He also directed officials to ensure smooth traffic within the Mahakumbh Mela area.
"Unnecessary halts should be avoided, and crowd build-up must be prevented at all locations. There should be no traffic congestion on the roads. If street vendors are occupying pathways, they should be relocated to designated open areas to ensure the continuous flow of movement. No road should face a jam at any point."
In the wake of the upcoming Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, the CM directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to conduct a thorough review of the Mahakumbh Mela arrangements.
"Every aspect related to security and public convenience must be carefully examined to ensure seamless arrangements for Basant Panchami," said the CM.
"Lakhs of devotees visiting Mahakumbh are also travelling to Varanasi and Ayodhya for darshan and worship, while many are heading to Chitrakoot and Mirzapur. With a significant increase in footfall expected over the next two days, heightened vigilance is essential in these key cities. Continuous monitoring and precautionary measures must be ensured," he said, adding that holding areas should be created to regulate the crowd flow, allowing movement as per the situation.