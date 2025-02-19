Ranveer Allahbadia ‘apologised multiple times’ after controversial remark, claims audience member

Mumbai-based Mohit Khubani, an audience member at the controversial India’s Got Latent episode, has claimed that YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia repeatedly apologised to the contestant after making a vulgar remark that sparked nationwide outrage.

Taking to Instagram, Khubani, who attended the Samay Raina-hosted show, said Allahbadia was proactive in ensuring the contestant was comfortable. “Sorry aapko bura toh nahi laga?” (Sorry, did it hurt you?), he reportedly asked multiple times.

Khubani also revealed that the contestant later won the show, and Allahbadia even hugged him on stage.

Defending the panellists, Khubani said, “I know this is not my regular content, but I wanted people to know what exactly happened in that episode. I don't want my favourite creators getting hate for no reason because half of the people don’t even know what happened.”

He added that the comedians and panellists “made sure the kid was comfortable while they made jokes.”

Khubani claimed that Samay Raina also checked on the contestant’s comfort, asking, “Are you okay?” He added, “The contestant responded, ‘You did good,’ and Allahbadia again apologised if the joke had upset him.”