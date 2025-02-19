Ranveer Allahbadia ‘apologised multiple times’ after controversial remark, claims audience member

Ranveer Allahbadia, at the centre of a massive controversy over his remarks on India’s Got Latent, is facing multiple FIRs after the clip went viral. Summoned alongside comedian and show creator Samay Raina, Allahbadia has also drawn scrutiny from the police and the Women’s Commission. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court criticised his ‘obscene’ comments while granting him interim relief from arrest. Amid the escalating backlash, an audience member has now shared a new perspective on the incident.
Mumbai-based Mohit Khubani, an audience member at the controversial India’s Got Latent episode, has claimed that YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia repeatedly apologised to the contestant after making a vulgar remark that sparked nationwide outrage.
Taking to Instagram, Khubani, who attended the Samay Raina-hosted show, said Allahbadia was proactive in ensuring the contestant was comfortable. “Sorry aapko bura toh nahi laga?” (Sorry, did it hurt you?), he reportedly asked multiple times.
Khubani also revealed that the contestant later won the show, and Allahbadia even hugged him on stage.
Defending the panellists, Khubani said, “I know this is not my regular content, but I wanted people to know what exactly happened in that episode. I don't want my favourite creators getting hate for no reason because half of the people don’t even know what happened.”
He added that the comedians and panellists “made sure the kid was comfortable while they made jokes.”
Khubani claimed that Samay Raina also checked on the contestant’s comfort, asking, “Are you okay?” He added, “The contestant responded, ‘You did good,’ and Allahbadia again apologised if the joke had upset him.”
Khubani’s video quickly went viral, amassing over 2 million views and drawing a flood of comments. One viewer wrote, “Hope this reaches that kid and he speaks about his experience!”
Another user said, “Samay repeatedly asked the contestant if he was comfortable before airing that part of the episode. If the contestant had been uncomfortable, he could have easily edited it out, knowing that the joke might cause chaos—which it ultimately did due to some ill-informed individuals and critics.”
The controversy erupted after a clip from the episode went viral, in which Allahbadia asked the contestant, “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?” The inappropriate question sparked massive backlash, leading to FIRs against Allahbadia, Raina, and fellow panellists Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija.
Following the outrage, Raina deleted all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel, and Allahbadia issued a public apology, calling it a “lapse in judgment.”
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court criticised Allahbadia’s remarks as “vulgar” and said he should feel “ashamed.” However, the court granted him interim protection from arrest while hearing his plea to club the multiple FIRs filed against him.