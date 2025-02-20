Akhilesh Yadav calls UP budget 'second last' of Yogi govt, says no link with BJP manifesto

"The government has presented budgets without any roadmap on how to take the state forward. There is no clarity on how the needs of the common people will be addressed," he stated.

He also took a dig at the BJP's repeated claims of presenting the "biggest budget", saying that every new budget is naturally larger than the previous one.

"Every time they present a budget, they say it's the biggest one. This statement can be made by any government because every budget is bound to be bigger than the last," he remarked.

Yadav described the budget as hollow, claiming it was all noise with nothing substantial inside.

"This is not a budget, it's an empty drum that makes a lot of noise but has nothing inside. The people feel like no real budget has been presented, just sermons, while they keep wondering when the actual budget will come," he said.