Bulk of Washington's aid to India over past four years went to US health initiatives

NEW DELHI: Under the Joe Biden administration, the US provided $720 million in assistance to India in the past four years, with 64% allocated to health initiatives, mostly managed by the now-defunct USAID, and $20.1 million for democratic participation and civil society — a sector that is currently sparking political controversy in India over spending on voter turnout, according to an analysis of US government data by this newspaper.

Ranked between 4th and 5th among 15 South and Central Asian countries, India’s share of US aid over the past four years was 35% less than Pakistan’s $970 million, and significantly higher than China’s $49.7 million during the same period.

However, in South Asia, Bangladesh received $1.89 billion, nearly 162% more than India. However, in 2022, India received $20 million more than Pakistan, totalling $250 million in aid, primarily due to post-COVID initiatives.