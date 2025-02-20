Congress will work hard to regain lost ground in Bihar, says new state in charge Krishna Allavaru

PATNA: Congress’ Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru on Thursday said his primary focus is boosting the party’s organisational structure in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for October-November this year.
Talking to media persons at Patna airport, Krishna Allavaru said that he would sit with workers and leaders of the party to chalk out a strategy for strengthening the organisational set-up in the state.
“We hope Congress will regain its strength in Bihar,” he added.
This is Allavaru’s maiden visit to Bihar after being appointed as in charge of the grand old party’s Bihar unit. The Congress leader said that the party would try to energise the party’s campaign and connect with young voters in the state.
In response to a media query, Allavaru said that the party’s main objective is to boost electoral performance in the upcoming election in the state.
“I will leave no stone unturned to come to the expectations of the party’s high command, who has posed faith in me,” he asserted.
When asked about Congress’ poll prospects in the upcoming assembly elections, the Bihar in-charge said that though it was a tough challenge for the party to regain its old strength, he would work unitedly to achieve the target.
“Miljul kar mukabala karenge (we will face it united),” he told the media.
Allavaru is expected to stay in Bihar for three days. During his stay, he will meet workers and leaders of the party to get feedback from them on the party’s support base. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is also expected to visit Bihar on February 22.
Kharge will attend a function and also address a public meeting at Buxar. Allavaru is also expected to attend the meeting at Buxar.
“Congress high command wants to revive the party’s old glory in Bihar. It’s working hard to regain its lost ground in the state,” a senior Congress leader confided.
The Bihar in-charge visited the party’s headquarters at Sadaquat Ashram after reaching Patna. He was welcomed by Congress state unit leaders at the airport.
Sources in the party said that the Congress high command wants to revive the party in Bihar.
In the 2020 assembly elections, Congress won 19 out of 70 seats it contested as part of the grand alliance in the state. The state leadership is not in the mood to contest fewer seats than it had contested in the previous assembly election.