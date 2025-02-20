Congress will work hard to regain lost ground in Bihar, says new state in charge Krishna Allavaru

PATNA: Congress’ Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru on Thursday said his primary focus is boosting the party’s organisational structure in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for October-November this year.

Talking to media persons at Patna airport, Krishna Allavaru said that he would sit with workers and leaders of the party to chalk out a strategy for strengthening the organisational set-up in the state.

“We hope Congress will regain its strength in Bihar,” he added.

This is Allavaru’s maiden visit to Bihar after being appointed as in charge of the grand old party’s Bihar unit. The Congress leader said that the party would try to energise the party’s campaign and connect with young voters in the state.

In response to a media query, Allavaru said that the party’s main objective is to boost electoral performance in the upcoming election in the state.

“I will leave no stone unturned to come to the expectations of the party’s high command, who has posed faith in me,” he asserted.

When asked about Congress’ poll prospects in the upcoming assembly elections, the Bihar in-charge said that though it was a tough challenge for the party to regain its old strength, he would work unitedly to achieve the target.