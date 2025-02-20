Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate gets two years jail in cheating-forgery case, gets bail

NASHIK: A court in Nashik in Maharashtra on Thursday sentenced state agriculture minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate to two years in jail and fined him Rs 50,000 in a 30-year-old case of cheating and submitting fake documents to get flats under government quota.

The minister told reporters later that the court had granted him bail, and he would move the High Court against the judgement.

The Nashik district and sessions court also convicted his brother Sunil Kokate in the same case, registered in 1995 on the complaint of former minister, late T S Dighole.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the two brothers.

The court acquitted two other accused in the case Kokate could possibly attract disqualification as an MLA if he does not get any relief from the high court.