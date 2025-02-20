‘Sending Hindi book’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Yogi Adityanath over Kumbh 'mismanagement', water crisis

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that he would send a Hindi version of a Harvard University study on the Kumbh Mela to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Yadav said that he had previously sent an English version of the book for "decoration purposes," but would now send the Hindi edition so that Adityanath could "actually read it."
"The Kumbh study by Harvard University was sent to the Chief Minister through the Speaker... It was in English," Yadav said. "Now, I am sending a Hindi version for him to read."
Earlier this week, the Samajwadi Party shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Harvard University and various global organisations had praised the SP government's management of the 2013 Kumbh Mela.
“He (CM Yogi) should read this book to learn how successful events are organised,” the post read.
Yadav had also posted an image of the book, stating: "Reading a good book is a healthy habit. One can read this book to gain expertise in managing such large-scale events."