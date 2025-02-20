‘Sending Hindi book’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Yogi Adityanath over Kumbh 'mismanagement', water crisis

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that he would send a Hindi version of a Harvard University study on the Kumbh Mela to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Yadav said that he had previously sent an English version of the book for "decoration purposes," but would now send the Hindi edition so that Adityanath could "actually read it."

"The Kumbh study by Harvard University was sent to the Chief Minister through the Speaker... It was in English," Yadav said. "Now, I am sending a Hindi version for him to read."