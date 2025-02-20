Tourist footfall drops by 50% in 'dry' Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The prolonged dry spell in Kashmir has significantly impacted the winter tourism sector in the region. The near snowless winter in the Valley has led to a 30-50 per cent drop in tourist footfall. The 5th edition of Khelo India Winter Games, which was scheduled to be held in the world famous ski resort of Gulmarg, has also been postponed.
Tour operator and former Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Kashmir chapter president Zahoor Ahmed Qari said the tourists who wanted to see the snow have cancelled their visits to Kashmir.
“The tourists have cancelled their planned visits to Kashmir due to the ongoing dry weather and lack of snowfall. The tourists wanted to enjoy snowfall here for the life-time experience but in view of prolonged dry spell, many have cancelled their trips,” he said.
Zahoor said there was full booking in the hotels for February to March but now “hoteliers are calling us to sell their vacant rooms”.
He said that the foreign tourists have also cancelled their visits to Gulmarg due to less snowfall. The occupancy in hotels, guest houses, house boats have been hit due to the drop in footfall of the tourists.
Prominent hotelier and President of Hoteliers Club Gulmarg Aqib Chaya said due to lack of snowfall this year, “we have only 60-70 per cent business in Gulmarg while it is about 50 per cent in other tourist destinations in the winter months”.
He said there were bookings till March as “we used to have snowfall till then but this year there was very less snowfall due to prolonged dry spell”.
J&K Tourism Alliance chairman and Houseboat Association vice-president Manzoor Pakhtoon said the dry spell has significantly impacted Kashmir tourism.
“We had a good occupancy of houseboats last year at this point of time but this year we are now having only 10-15 per cent occupancy,” he said.
Rubbing salt in the wounds of the tourist stakeholders is the cancellation of 5th Khelo India winter games in Gulmarg due to less snowfall.
The 5th edition of Khelo India Winter Games was scheduled to be held in Gulmarg from February 22-25.
Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) secretary general Faiz Bakshi said they were expecting 6000-7000 participants in Khelo India winter games, which have now been cancelled.
“The hoteliers had provided rooms to the participants and all these have been cancelled now. This is not a good sign that Khelo India winter games were postponed due to less snowfall in the ski resort of Gulmarg,” he said. “The postponement of Khelo India games due to bad weather is a big loss for the Kashmir tourism sector”.
He said people come to Kashmir in winters to see snowfall and “when there is no snow, tourists are disappointed and cancelling their visits”.
The foreign tourist arrivals have also witnessed a steep decline due to less snowfall, say the tour operators.
As the dry spell continues, the future of Kashmir’s tourism industry, which has been the backbone of J&K’s economy, hangs in the balance.