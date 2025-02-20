UP government quotes scientist to 'debunk doubts' about Ganga water's purity at Maha Kumbh

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday issued a release, quoting a scientist to "debunk doubts" about the purity of Ganga water at the Maha Kumbh and assert that the river water is as pure "as alkaline water."

According to UP government figures, over 58 crore people have taken a dip in the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj since January 13, when the religious fair started.

The UP government release was in reference to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data flagging doubts on the Ganga water quality at the Maha Kumbh.

"Padma Shri Dr. Ajay Kumar Sonkar, a renowned scientist, has challenged sceptics and debunked doubts about Ganga's purity with scientific evidence," stated the government release.

The UP government release stated that Dr.Sonkar collected water samples from five major bathing ghats, including Sangam Nose and Arail in Maha Kumbh Nagar.

"These samples were then subjected to microscopic examination in his laboratory. To his surprise, despite crores of devotees bathing in the river, there was no bacterial growth or decline in the water's pH level," the release stated.

According to the government release, Dr. Sonkar's research revealed that Ganga water contains 1,100 types of bacteriophages -- natural viruses that eliminate harmful bacteria.