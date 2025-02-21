PMLA court rejects ED’s plea to bar IAS officer Pooja Singhal from government posting

RANCHI: In a significant relief to IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who is accused in a money laundering case linked to the MGNREGA scam, the special PMLA court in Ranchi on Friday rejected the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) petition seeking to bar her from receiving any government posting.

The special PMLA court, after hearing arguments from both sides on Monday, had reserved its verdict, which was pronounced on Friday. The ED, following the revocation of Singhal’s suspension, had argued that granting her a government role could allow her to misuse her position and influence the case.

However, the court dismissed ED’s concerns, stating, “It is the state government’s prerogative to give any posting to Pooja Singhal or not, and the court will not interfere in it.”

Singhal, a 2000-batch IAS officer, was arrested on 11 May 2022 after a 15-hour interrogation by the ED in connection with alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. She remained in jail for 28 months before being granted bail by a special PMLA court in Ranchi on 7 December 2024.