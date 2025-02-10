ED requests special court to not post IAS Pooja Singhal in departments under Jharkhand government

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court to ensure that senior IAS officer and former Mines Secretary Pooja Singhal is not posted in any department under the state government.

The ED claimed that if Singhal is given responsibility of any department in the state government, she may misuse her position and influence the ongoing case against her.

Earlier on January 29, the PMLA court had sought approval from the Jharkhand government to prosecute her in a money laundering case linked to the siphoning of MNREGA funds during her tenure as Deputy Commissioner in Khunti.

A 2000-batch IAS officer, Singhal was arrested for allegedly embezzling crores of MGNREGA funds in Khunti.

Singhal, after remaining in jail for 28 months, was granted bail by a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Ranchi on December 7, 2024.

Following her release on bail, the state government revoked her suspension and reinstated her with effect from December 7, 2024. She has since rejoined the Department of Personnel and is awaiting a new posting.

However, the petition issued by the ED raises suspicion over the reinstatement of Singhal in the same department.